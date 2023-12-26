Seth Rollins gets asked about CM Punk.

This past Monday’s edition of WWE Raw was a “Best Of 2023” clip show, which featured Rollins getting briefly interviewed about Punk’s return at Survivor Series. The Visionary admitted that he had a mixture of emotions when Cult of Personality hit, stating that it was like he was looking at a ghost.

It was such a mixture of emotions. Rage and disappointment, but also, you kind of knew it was coming, and then when you heard it, it was almost a bit of disbelief, like you’d seen a ghost, but a ghost that you really want to punch in the mouth.

Rollins later refers to Punk as the prime example for “never meeting your heroes,” stating that he has a long way to go before he even begins to earn his respect again.

Ooof, I don’t know, man. We have a long road to get to that point. It’s been ten years of him doing the opposite of him earning my respect. I had a lot of respect for this guy. I put him on a pedestal in a lot of ways, and for me, he was the epitome of don’t ever meet your heroes because they’ll always disappoint you. That’s what it’s been for me for the last ten years, just a series of disappointments, over and over and over. I’ve known the guy for two decades. It’s been a wild twenty years. For him to get to a point where he’s earned my respect again, I don’t want to say it’s Mount Everest because I don’t think that would be doing it justice, to be honest. It’s going to be a long road, if we ever get there.

Rollins and Punk have already began to interact on WWE programming, which included Punk letting the world champion know that he plans on declaring for the 2024 Royal Rumble matchup.

