The viewership numbers are in for the December 22nd edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 363,000 average viewers, an 18% increase from the December 15th episode that drew 308,000 average viewers. They scored a rating of 0.10 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was up 25% from the previous Friday’s demo number.

Rampage featured Black Taurus and El Hijo del Vikingo clashing in a singles-matchup for Vikingo’s AAA Mega Championship, as well as Orange Cassidy defending his International Championship against Rocky Romero.

