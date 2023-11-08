AEW has announced a new segment for this evening’s edition of Dynamite.

The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) will be speaking to the AEW audience ahead of their massive eight-man tag team matchup on next week’s show from Ontario.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/8 DYNAMITE:

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee for the ROH Television Championship

We’ll hear from the Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho)

Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners