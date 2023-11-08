AEW has announced a new segment for this evening’s edition of Dynamite.
The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) will be speaking to the AEW audience ahead of their massive eight-man tag team matchup on next week’s show from Ontario.
#AEWDynamite TONIGHT!@ModaCenter | ️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY
8/7c | @TBSNetwork
We'll hear from The Golden Jets @IAmJericho + @KennyOmegamanx, ahead of their #AEWDynamite match against The Don Callis Family NEXT WEDNESDAY 11/15, when Dynamite is LIVE from Ontario, CA! pic.twitter.com/0I8SgRZpTP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/8 DYNAMITE:
MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship
Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee for the ROH Television Championship
We’ll hear from the Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho)
Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe
Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart
Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners