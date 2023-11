An update on AEW programming going into December.

According to Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men podcast, the promotion will not be airing an episode of Collision on Saturday December 30th. This is due to AEW holding its Worlds End pay-per-view on the same day from Long Island, New York.

It is not currently known what will take Collision’s spot on TNT for that evening if this were to happen. Neither Warner Media, nor AEW, have confirmed this news as of this writing. Stay tuned.