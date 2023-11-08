Mark Briscoe opens up about the passing of his brother, Jay Briscoe.

Tragedy struck at the beginning of 2023 when Jay Briscoe was killed in a car crash. Mark Briscoe spoke about his brother and longtime tag team partner during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

There are reminders of him everywhere, but it’s the random ones that hit me hardest. You know what’s been the toughest? The drive to the airport. At first I didn’t think about it. Then 45 minutes into the drive, I’d be balling. I’m getting used to it. It’s like our new normal. But when something catches me off guard, that’s when it hits me.

Staying on subject, Briscoe says that Jay is still in everyone’s heart and he feels his presence on a daily basis.

It feels like he’s still with us in spirit and in our hearts. We’ve all bonded together. In a strange way, tragedy comes with beauty. I pick up his kids for school every morning. When we’re all together, it makes my heart feel so good.

Briscoe later hypes his match on this evening’s Dynamite, which will be his first in many months due to a knee injury.

I know exactly, after every match, what he’d say to me. Jay wanted me to be the best. The way he’d critique me, I still hear that voice in my head. Sometimes, my rebellious nature would show in our sibling rivalry–if he said I should do something one way, then I’d say no, I’m going to do it this way. So my mindset has changed there. He was pretty much always right. It’s been 22 years straight of wrestling. Me and him. Always me and him. I like to think he’s still watching every single match and every single promo. It’s a crazy journey, man.

