Grayson Waller feels confident that he could win the Royal Rumble and dethrone Roman Reigns.

The NXT star spoke about this topic during an interview with NBC Sports Boston, where Waller joked about bringing a ton of backup to face the Tribal Chief and the rest of the Bloodline if the matchup actually ever happened. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Feels confident that he could win the Royal Rumble and dethrone Roman Reigns:

You’re trying to get me in trouble with Roman right now. I can feel it. I know what you’re doing, but that’s okay. Because if I get the opportunity in the Royal Rumble, I have confidence. I know I could go on and win that thing. Roman is the toughest challenge in the industry right now. No one can beat him, but I do have experience beating a Bloodline member. Not many people can say that. I beat Solo Sikoa, and I beat him pretty easily.

Says if he does face Roman he plans on bringing plenty of backup to battle The Bloodline:

So, if I get in there with Roman, and I have time, and I can come up with a strategy, and I can get some backup; because that guy’s got like 16 cousins, 7 uncles, like the ring is just covered in Bloodline members, but who knows? Imagine me doing a shoey with three championships in my hand? That’s pretty impressive.

