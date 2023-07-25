Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Grayson Waller talked about a wide range of topics, including being a student of MMA.

Waller has borrowed from UFC’s Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor in the past with his promos and mannerisms.

Waller noted he wants to link up with Sonnen or McGregor in WWE at some point including a possible tag team match at WrestleMania.

“I envision…I don’t think I’m that far off from getting world title matches. When I do that, I’ve always enjoyed the MMA vibe of having people walk you out. If Chael is ever available, I’d love to have Chael walk me out. Conor, he could walk me out, but I genuinely think Grayson Waller and Conor McGregor as a tag team at WrestleMania is something that could happen. Connor is going to find his way to WWE in some way. I think I’m the perfect person to help him with that. Put me in with you, bro. I have no problem doing that. I think that’s something that’s going to happen,” said Waller.

Waller was also asked whether he thinks McGregor will eventually end up in WWE.

“I think 100%. I know online he says ‘never’ and he doesn’t like wrestling, and he says those things, but there is too much money to be made. You can only fight for so long. He’s another guy who has so much happening in his life, it’s hard to commit 100% to the fight game. For wrestling, there are people who do it part-time. Look at Logan Paul. He’s a part-time guy, but he’s really good at what he does. He’s great to watch and making waves. He’s wrestling at WrestleMania and I think Connor can do the exact same. All he would need is that one night, and you get the bug. Logan got the bug. At first, he was just doing it as a bit of fun on the side, and then he was like, ‘this is really fun, I love doing this.’ Conor just needs to jump in and I’m more than happy to be the guy who brings him in.”

H/T to Fightful