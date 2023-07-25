While speaking with Under the Ring with Phil Strum, Wes Lee spoke about his run as the WWE NXT North American Title and losing it to Dominik Mysterio on a recent episode of NXT. Here are the highlights:

His run with the title:

“It meant a lot (Lee said about his North American Title reign). That was the staple of my reign. I wanted to compete against the best any time, any place, anywhere and I made sure that I prepared myself for that because I never knew when the next challenge was gonna be and especially once the open challenges started happening. Once the open challenges happened, I needed to always be on my toes because I did not know what opponent was gonna be standing across the ring from me. But, towards the latter part of my reign, the opponents that really stepped up and made their claim to my North American Championship were deserving and maybe I got a little bit too overzealous and taking the challenge before the match at the Great American Bash but, yeah, competing against the best was the forefront of my driving force and being the North American Champion meant the world to me. It was my first singles championship and I wanted it to be special and every single opponent that I had, I was really able to level up in a way and showcase myself in a way that not many people really got a chance to see me in and it meant a lot for me to be able to do it that way so, this championship run is very, very near and dear to my heart and I really wanna make sure that I can get it back. I really want it back (he laughed).”

Dominik Mysterio:

“You know what? I’m man enough to say it. I will agree (that Dominik Mysterio’s growth has been impressive). I will agree. For him to be able to grow the way that he did is amazing. To be in the crucible that he was under, the stress, the pressure, he’s lived up to it. He has not faltered, he has continued to push on and just like any other person that starts out as something, they’re gonna make mistakes, they’re gonna slip up and they’re going to have shortcomings in regards to how they’re gonna get to their end goal. Right now, his end goal is that he’s become a champion. It just so happened to be with the help of the entire Judgment Day but, he’s still champion. I have to tip my hat to him because he is carrying the championship right now. Am I happy about it? No. But, I gotta give him his credit, I gotta give him his kudos because he was able to grow to a point that he was able to take my championship from me.”

H/T to POST Wrestling