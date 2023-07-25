Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature the go-home build for The Great American Bash.

New NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will kick off tonight’s broadcast. Ripley will later face Lyra Valkyria in a non-title match.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s show:

* The go-home build for The Great American Bash

* NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will kick off the broadcast

* Gable Steveson will announce a decision on his future

* Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a non-title match

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight’s show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.