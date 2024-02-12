Grayson Waller doesn’t understand the reaction from the WWE Universe to the return of “The People’s Champion.”

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the WWE Superstar spoke candidly about the reaction from the fans in WWE to the return of The Rock, noting they have wanted him back in the ring for years, and have been clamoring for the match against Roman Reigns in particular.

“I have never in my life seen so many people who can barely read and write caring about a story,” he said. “It absolutely boggles my mind. A few months ago everyone was [saying] Oh Rock come back!”

Waller continued, “How long have they wanted The Rock vs. Roman Reigns? People have been begging for it for years, then they get it and now they’re complaining about it. It just shows in a way how stupid these fans are. They want this, but [then they say] we don’t want it now, we want it here. It’s like just shut up.”

