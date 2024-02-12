Who came up with the idea for R-Truth to call Dominik Mysterio “Tom and Nick Mysterio?”

Let’s find out!

The wannabe Judgment Day member and longtime WWE veteran recently appeared as a guest on Rush Hour Morning for an interview, during which he credited a behind-the-scenes employee from the company for helping him come up with the idea.

“That was Rob Fee and myself,” Truth said of the origins of the ‘Tom and Nick Mysterio’ gag. “When he said the name at first, we both laughed, we knew it would work.”

Truth continued, “That’s one thing about the wrestling business, if we laugh at it, we know everybody is going to laugh at it. That’s how we pick and choose. I can’t take credit for all of that one.”

Rob Fee has been the WWE Director of Long Term Creative since October of 2022.

Check out the complete R-Truth interview from the Rush Hour Morning program at SoundCloud.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.