Roderick Strong recently spoke with Alicia Atout for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, The Undisputed Kingdom member in AEW spoke about his recent “Neck Strong” run in the company, which saw him campaigning on behalf of raising “neck health awareness.”

“It made it fun,” Strong said. “It made it extremely fun. I’ve always wrestled and performed and wanted myself to be out there. But within this, it gave me an opportunity to use part of me but also become something else. That was something that I was really having a hard time figuring out.”

As Strong continued, he explained that the run allowed him the opportunity to grow as a performer.

“This whole situation created an opportunity for me to grow as a performer,” he said. “I’m very old-school. I was 12 when I started, so in that day and age, they took everything so seriously. So for me, I’m like, for this to work, I have to do what a lot of people don’t do nowadays and just commit to it, like all the time. Every single thing I did because I just knew. Even when I would go to take my son to jiu-jitsu, depending on what day of the week it was, I would wear it, just because you never know.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.