Speaking on a Title Match Wrestling video, Greg Valentine recalled Vince McMahon getting upset when Tugboat fell asleep during a conversation with the WWE Chairman.

It turns out McMahon didn’t know Tugboat had a sleeping disorder.

“Vince didn’t know that he had this narcoleptic [sleep disorder] thing. He fell asleep while Vince is going over the match with us in the dressing room, and Vince got mad. ‘What are you doing falling asleep like that?’ But it was all good and he found out that Tugboat didn’t mean to fall asleep.”

h/t to Sportskeeda or the transcript