Gunther held the WWE NXT UK Championship for 870 days before losing it to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021 while Roman Reigns has reached his 800th day as the WWE Universal Champion. He’s currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after winning the WWE Title.

Gunther explained why they are not comparable while doing an interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count:

“Obviously I see that comparison a lot. I think it’s not comparable. I think it’s a very different situation. NXT UK compared to the main roster, obviously the competition is not on the same level. The frequency of shows is by far not on the same level, and I held it during the pandemic time. I would say I had a title reign where it was quality over quantity. I didn’t have that many matches, but the matches I had were entertaining and good, while Roman, he’s not there that often at the moment anymore, but before he was always present, traveling up and down the country, doing all those live events as the champion. So I think those two title reigns are not really comparable and I don’t compare [them],” Gunther said. “Sooner or later, we don’t know, right. But I gotta be honest, right now I’m the intercontinental champion, and I couldn’t care less about anything else. He can do what he does, and whenever I fall, I can see what’s up [laughs],” he said.

