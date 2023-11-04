GUNTHER has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for over 500 days, surpassing the record set by the Honky Tonk Man. He has defeated formidable opponents like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Chad Gable during his reign.
However, in a recent interview with Krone, it was noted that strict residence regulations in the US have prevented him from leaving the country for six months.
The Krone report noted, “For the next six months, GUNTHER (his stage name), who lives in Orlando, is not allowed to leave the USA due to strict residence regulations, and is only allowed to perform within the States during this time.”