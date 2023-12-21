WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER spoke about a wide range of topics while appearing on Busted Open’s Holiday Party. Here are the highlights:

On his feud with The Miz:

“I was very proud of that and happy with it too (improvement in his promos). I feel like for anybody that speaks a different native language, it’s a little bit tricky to keep up a fluent dialogue in a different language because it has to go through the process of you gotta translate it in your head first and that gets better over time. But it’s still a process but yes, especially the program I had with Miz was fantastic for myself. I enjoy being in the ring with guys who have a similar style to me but I gotta say, I even more enjoy the challenge of being with somebody that is completely different and like, Miz is a polar opposite to what I am but, the guy’s a — he’s in the company for 20 years, he’s an absolute pro and I feel like maybe, besides the thing I did at the beginning with Sheamus, the program I had with Miz was like the thing that benefited me the most so far in my run.”

On wanting to wrestle Brock Lesnar:

“I’m always in the position of I don’t have to seek out to anyone. I’m the one with the target on his back and whatever comes, comes. But ideally I feel like — I don’t know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that and we’ll see but, I feel like in the long run, the one name I’ll always bring up is Brock (Lesnar) because I feel like I’m the end boss to a lot of people, but I feel like Brock is somebody that perfected being an end boss and I gotta prove myself with him in the ring too. I think it’s for myself especially.”

