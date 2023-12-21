Zoey Stark spoke about a wide range of topics while appearing on Busted Open’s Holiday Party, including being the protege of Trish Stratus during her most recent WWE run that featured the WWE Hall of Famer feuding with Becky Lynch on WWE television.

Stratus finished up after losing to Lynch in a steel cage match at Payback, where, following the bout, Stark laid out Stratus.

“I really wanna finish my story with Trish Stratus (in 2024). I really wanna do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes… That’s exactly what I wanna see so hopefully we can get that to happen.”

