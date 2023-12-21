Satnam Singh spoke with the Hindustan Times about a wide range of topics.

During it, Singh, who signed with AEW two years ago, noted that All Elite Wrestling is planning to bring its product to India. He didn’t specify whether that meant holding an event or securing a television deal in the market.

“I have signed with AEW now, and I stay with them always. Every week we travel and we have matches also. We are planning to bring AEW to India and expose it here so that the people in this country know what it is. This is important. The youth should know that something can be done with wrestling too. Children need to find something, analyze your health and power, and see what you can do.”