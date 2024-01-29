GUNTHER has accomplished a lot in his wrestling career, but would the WWE superstar every consider a career in acting?

This was the topic of conversation during GUNTHER’s latest chat with Fightful, where Sean Ross Sapp asked the Ring General if he could ever see himself performing in the world of film. He says that if he did go into acting, he would probably be a Bond villain.

I wouldn’t think I’m a good actor. It would need to be a very specific role. I think that’s what it would need to be. I could be a bodyguard for a Bond villain or be the Bond villain, maybe, work myself up.

GUNTHER is still the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, a title he has held since 2022. He finished in the final four of the Royal Rumble matchup for the second-year in a row, but was tossed out once again by Cody Rhodes, who would go on to win his second straight Rumble.