“Hangman” Adam Page won’t forget the night he shared the ring for one of the most violent Texas Death Matches in pro wrestling history against Shane “Swerve” Strickland.

Following his entertaining performance in a losing effort against The Mogul Embassy leader at the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view this past Saturday night at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA., the proveyor of “Cowboy Sh*t” took to social media to comment on the memorable match.

“You are with me forever,” Hangman wrote via his official Instagram page as the caption to an awesome photo of him spitting Swerve’s blood in the air.

As noted, Britt Baker mentioned in a post on social media about how a day later she was still having images of Hangman drinking Swerve’s blood burned in her brain.

Check out the aforementioned “Hangman” Adam Page Instagram post embedded below.