“The Ring General” stands alone.

GUNTHER recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event coming up this weekend at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

During the discussion, the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time spoke about how he doesn’t compare himself to Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins, the other two top singles champions in WWE.

“I don’t compare myself to either one of them,” said GUNTHER. “Seth is in a very difficult situation. There have been many titles in the wrestling world that were brand new and then disappeared. A new title is like a start-up–only one in ten is going to succeed. It’s a very difficult spot to be a newly crowned champion of a new title, which means you’re the one to have to put in the work to establish it and add some prestige to it. I think he’s doing an excellent job. He’s one of the best we have.”

GUNTHER continued, “Roman is in a completely different category. He’s been champion for so long. Obviously, he’s not defending the title that often, but at this stage of the title run, he doesn’t need to. It should only happen a few times of the year, very special occasions. I’m in a completely different story establishing myself. That’s something the other two don’t need to do, and I’m working to enhance the legacy of the Intercontinental championship.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.