Ricky Starks has an absolute ton of respect for Bryan Danielson.

“Absolute” Ricky Starks reflected on his AEW rivalry with “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson during his appearance at the post-AEW Full Gear 2023 media scrum.

“Those matches were very special to me, and I think you guys have seen me, this past summer, go through a lot of things that was out of my control,” Starks said. “To me see come out of it on that end with the Danielson match, that I had no expectations for, that I really didn’t know what I was getting into.”

Starks continued, “To come out of the other side of that and have the reception be what it was, where I’m on a flight and I’m crying because everyone was so…I don’t know, it’s hard to explain. That, what you saw, was as raw of a Ricky as you’re going to get in a match, especially with everything involved. That was as raw and as passionate and everything I could give. That match, actually, stands the test of time for me. It ranks very high for me personally. Crazy as it sounds, I’d do it again.”

Check out the complete AEW Full Gear 2023 post-show media scrum via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.