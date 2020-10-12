The ongoing issues with GCW and Ethan Page continued over the weekend. Page was upset last week when he found out GCW was using his likeness without his permission and with no intention of compensating him. He took to Twitter and demanded some sort of compensation which led to a public exchange between him and Joey Janela. While things seem to have been worked out privately between the two, there appears to still be issues between Page and Bret Lauderdale, the GCW Promoter.

Fightful Select is now reporting that things didn’t go smoothly over the weekend as a heated exchange between Page and Lauderdale broke out during the Black Label Pro show. It’s believed this argument still stems from the trading cards being used. Fightful adds that the feeling is that both men felt they deserved an apology for how things were handled, but neither men would budge. Page and Lauderdale later confirmed that the argument did take place. One wrestler says he felt this was just a result of tensions running high from a long, busy weekend.