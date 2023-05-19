Henry Cejudo talks about potentially doing something in pro wrestling.

The MMA superstar and former UFC Bantamweight and Flyweight Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Chamatkar Sandhu, where he recalled being in talks with WWE and nearly signing with the company at one point.

Probably not now. Even in the beginning, before I signed with UFC, we were in talks with WWE. I was going to be The Atomic Flea. I had thought about signing, I had talked to Jerry Brisco at that time. They were going to fly me out to Orlando and do that whole trial stuff. It did intrigue me, but at the same time, I knew that if I’m going to use my body, I might as well fight and do the real stuff. Not saying that the WWE isn’t real, it’s 100% real, but I’m talking competitively. I never wanted to travel like crazy. I didn’t want to get thrown like Rey Mysterio. I didn’t want my body to break.

Cejudo did make an appearance for AEW back in 2020 to accompany Mike Tyson. He says that if he did do pro wrestling he would want it to be a one-off with WWE or AEW.

If I was to do the WWE or AEW, I would like to do a one-off. I don’t see myself doing that stuff for a very long time even though I do believe I could be really good at it. I worked out with Chavo Guerrero. He’s given me lessons. He’s like, ‘Bro, you’re a natural.’ I grew up watching it, did amateur wrestling, and I fought. I understand the acting portion. There are things that come natural to me. Something like the WWE or AEW would be one of them.

When asked about having a one-off at SummerSlam or WrestleMania Cejudo had this to say:

Of course, 100%. Now, with the family, that’s number one. Money talks. If they want to do something like that, I’m open for anything.

Check out the full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)