Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (full results here) on TNT featured Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida facing off in an opening round matchup of the TBS title tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth Shida picked up the victory with a roll-up pin, but Deeb got the last laugh by destroying Shida’s leg with a chair post-match. Shida will next face Nyla rose, who received a first round bye due to her win/loss record. Highlights of the matchup can be found below.

