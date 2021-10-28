Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (full results here) on TNT featured Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida facing off in an opening round matchup of the TBS title tournament.
After a competitive back-and-forth Shida picked up the victory with a roll-up pin, but Deeb got the last laugh by destroying Shida’s leg with a chair post-match. Shida will next face Nyla rose, who received a first round bye due to her win/loss record. Highlights of the matchup can be found below.
