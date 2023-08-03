Hika Shida releases her first comments as the new AEW Women’s Champion.

Shida defeated Toni Storm in the main event of last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was the program’s 200th episode in history. She last held the championship between 2020-2021, with the entirety of her reign taking place in front of zero-to-little fans due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Britt Baker would dethrone Shida at Double or Nothing 2021.

The new champ took to X (Twitter) and writes, “I did it!! You all did it!! We did it together because I couldn’t do this without you guys! Thank you so much, I heard you this time.” In a separate post this morning she wrote, “I felt it was all dream for a moment after woke up, but no it’s not. I won the main event of 200 anniversary Dynamite and I AM the AEW Woman’s World Champion! Now, here comes Wembley!!!”

