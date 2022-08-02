NJPW superstar Hiromu Takahashi spoke with Yahoo Japan about his recent trip to the United States for Music City Mayhem in Nashville, an event that the Timebomb enjoyed performing at even though he had personal items stolen from his hotel while he was competing. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

Says he had a bunch of items stolen from his hotel room in Nashville:

“I generally keep valuables with me when I am abroad, but two T-shirts, a tank top, two pairs of shorts, and a neck pillow that I had washed and hung in my room were missing. The amount of money may not be that big, but I was so pissed off that I told the front desk clerk, ‘Hey! I just got back from the show and everything is gone!”

How overseas travel can be scary:

“I had a lot of help there in filing damage reports and so on. I think people who are planning to travel abroad should be cautious. I want to remind people again that overseas travel is scary, although they may have forgotten about it due to the Corona disaster. I want people to leave important things at their hotels and not go out. But America is great.”

How he felt about his match at the event:

“I felt good. I thought the U.S. was great, and I wanted to make STRONG a part of it. I want to go to the U.S. as many times as I can.”