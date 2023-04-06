The House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy, Brody King) are still your AEW Trios Champions.

The group defeated The Best Friends and the current reigning AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy on this evening’s edition of Dynamite, which takes place from the UBS Arena in Long Island New York. This marks House of Black’s second successful defense of the Trios title after they dethroned The Elite back at Revolution.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

HUGE piledriver by @trentylocks putting the champs in serious trouble! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ujS3SGFRx0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023

