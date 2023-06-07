The viewership ratings are in for the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the episode drew 155,000 viewers overnight and scored a rating of 0.04 in the key demographics. This number is up slightly from the previous week’s number of 147,000, but down in the demo rating, which was 0.05.

This week’s episode focused on the career of the legendary Magnum TA, who was set to become the new NWA world champion before a car crash forced him into early retirement.

