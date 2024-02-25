A huge trios matchup announced for this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

The show will feature the Blackpool Combat Club battling FTR & Eddie Kingston in trios action, a match that has implications for all six-men going into next Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FEBRUARY 28TH DYNAMITE:

-FTR & Eddie Kingston vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio)

-Sting’s final appearance on AEW Dynamite

-Will Ospreay will speak