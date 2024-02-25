A huge trios matchup announced for this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.
The show will feature the Blackpool Combat Club battling FTR & Eddie Kingston in trios action, a match that has implications for all six-men going into next Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.
HOLY, NEW MATCH FOR DYNAMITE. #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/YIajp1P8FA
— The Real One ☄️ (@WWEREALONE) February 25, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR FEBRUARY 28TH DYNAMITE:
-FTR & Eddie Kingston vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio)
-Sting’s final appearance on AEW Dynamite
-Will Ospreay will speak