A very unique matchup has been added to next Sunday’s AEW Revolution card.

Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer will clash in a triple-threat dance, one that has been dubbed ‘Meat Madness.’ The announcement was made on this evening’s Collision on TNT broadcast.

Lance Archer has been added to the MEAT MADNESS match! Archer finally on an AEW PPV makes me so happy. pic.twitter.com/ucNeq8iT2J — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) February 25, 2024

AEW Revolution takes place on March 3rd from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The updated card can be found below.

-Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks Tornado Tag for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW TNT Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

-Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs. vs. Lance Archer ‘Meat Madness’ Triple Threat