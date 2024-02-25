“The Mad King” won’t be in action tonight, but he will lend his vocals to the main event of the evening of AEW Collision.

AEW Collision returned this week in its’ normal prime time Saturday night time slot on TNT with a live show from the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO. after taking last week off due to NBA on TNT coverage.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media during the show and announced that AEW Continental Crown Champion “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston will be on special guest commentary for the final match of the evening.

“The Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston will join the Saturday Night AEW Collision commentary team TONIGHT for Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama ahead of the title fight at AEW Revolution,” Khan wrote via X. “Thank you all for watching Saturday Night AEW Collision, live right NOW on TNT!”