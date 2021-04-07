During his appearance on After The Bell, Hulk Hogan spoke on his desire to work with Steve Austin when he made his return to the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

The whole time I was keeping a good eye on the WWE because I was hoping maybe someday, I could come in and rebuild that bridge. Someday maybe I could come back. It was just crazy when I got the call from Vince to come in and work with The Rock, I said, “OK, this is it, I’m going to put my good boy pants on.’ He wanted us to come in as the nWo, this poison because we were the poison. Once we came in, my whole goal was to tear the house down with The Rock. I didn’t know he was going to split and do movies and stuff, but my whole goal was to have that run with The Rock, and I wanted to focus on Stone Cold [Steve Austin].

As a heel, I could’ve put him over everywhere. If they would’ve put the belt back on me, he could’ve chased me. And like Stone Cold said, ‘If there’s money to be made, let’s make it brother.’ That was my goal was to get him in that Hulk Hogan zone and make him realize that the way you go to the ring and the way you feel is the same way you’re going to feel when you get done working with me on the way back. It’s going to be a nice and easy brother, but we’re going to tear the place down. My whole goal was to get him corralled and have that run, but it never happened.