During his appearance on The Complex Sports Podcast, Seth Rollins spoke on why he has Hulk Hogan on his Mount Rushmore even if he doesn’t appreciate Hulk Hogan the person. Here’s what he had to say:

Shawn’s my favorite. Shawn’s my favorite wrestler of all time, but we’re talking about contributions to WWE and what they’ve meant to the business, and look, if it were up to me, in that situation, I would scratch Hogan off that sucker probably. But again, if we’re just talking not the kind of human being you are but we’re talking about your contributions as a wrestler to the company, okay, Hogan was responsible for everything that happened after the late ’80s. Look, Hulk’s always been really nice to me, but that doesn’t make him a great human being.

Credit: The Complex Sports Podcast. H/T 411Mania.