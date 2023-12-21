Hulk Hogan wishes he could have another showdown with Randy Orton.

The Immortal one clashed with “Legend Killer” Orton back in 2006, but tells Sports Illustrated that if he was healthy enough he would love to face The Viper today. Hogan goes on to say that few people in the industry understand the business as much as Orton does.

If I wasn’t all beat to hell, I’d love to get in the ring with Randy. We could still tear it down in the main event. Randy could call it in the ring, and he could adjust to my style to make sure it worked perfectly. He’s just so good. He can work with veterans and the newer guys, too. He knows how to pivot both ways in the ring. He understands wrestling in a way very few do. That’s why he is making masterpieces in the ring.

Hogan would defeat Orton at SummerSlam 2006. Would you like to see the two icons face off once again?

