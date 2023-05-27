Impact Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin will defend his title against Alex Shelley at Against All Odds.

Tonight’s Impact Under Siege pay-per-view saw Shelley become the new #1 contender to the World Title by winning a Fatal 6 Way over Yuya Uemura, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham and Frankie Kazarian. Shelley pinned Uemura to get the win.

Under Siege also saw Maclin retain over PCO in the bloody main event. The post-show angle ended with Maclin and Bully Ray fighting off Shelley, PCO and Chris Sabin, then putting Impact President Scott D’Amore though a flaming table. You can see videos here.

Against All Odds will mark the second singles bout between Shelley and Maclin as Shelley won their singles bout on the April 14, 2022 episode. Shelley is a three-time Impact World Tag Team Champion and a one-time X-Division Champion, but he has never held the World Title, as partner Sabin did in 2013. Shelley unsuccessfully challenged Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title in the main event of the Emergence pay-per-view on August 12, 2022.

The 2023 Against All Odds pay-per-view is scheduled for Friday, June 9 from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH. Impact will tape TV at the same venue the following night. Tickets are on sale now.

BREAKING: @SteveMaclin will defend the IMPACT World Championship against @fakekinkade on June 9 at #AgainstAllOdds from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/lqaNXgi4kx pic.twitter.com/qmhr1URB4k — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2023

