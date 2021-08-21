IMPACT Emergence Results 8/20/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Matt Cardona w/Chelsea Green vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera

Raju ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Raju is playing mind games with Cardona. Raju drop steps into a side headlock. Cardona sends Raju into the ropes. Cardona drops Raju with a shoulder tackle. Raju blows a kiss to Green. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Raju. Cardona with another shoulder tackle. Raju drops down on the canvas. Raju leapfrogs over Cardona. Raju runs around Cardona. Cardona floors Raju with his third shoulder tackle of this match. Raju regroups on the outside. Cardona tells Raju to bring it. Cardona blocks a boot from Raju. Cardona clotheslines Raju. Cardona slams Raju’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Cardona whips Raju across the ring. Raju kicks Cardona in the chest. Cardona dropkicks Raju. Cardona clotheslines Raju over the top rope. Raju avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Cardona with The Big Boot. Cardona stares at Shera. Cardona rolls Raju back into the ring. Raju repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s back. Cardona back drops Raju over the top rope. Cardona rocks Raju with a forearm smash.

Raju gets Cardona trapped in the ring skirt. Shera stomps on Cardona’s chest. Raju is putting the boots to Cardona. Raju rolls Cardona back into the ring. Raju with a running axe handle strike for a two count. Raju dumps Cardona out of the ring. Shera clotheslines Cardona behind the referee’s back. Raju continues to stomp on Cardona’s chest. Cardona with a forearm smash. Raju kicks the left knee of Cardona. Raju delivers The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Raju applies a rear chin lock. Cardona decks Raju with a JawBreaker. Cardona with a back elbow smash. Raju avoids The Missile Dropkick. Raju clotheslines the back of Cardona’s neck for a two count. Raju applies an arm-bar. Cardona with forearm shivers. Cardona goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Raju counters with a High Knee Strike. Cardona with a Counter NeckBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Cardona hits The Flapjack. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Raju dodges The Reboot.

Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona rolls Raju back into the ring. Cardona with a forearm smash. Cardona goes for The Slingshot Splash, but Raju gets his knees up in the air. Raju with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Raju follows that with a running forearm smash. Raju with The Helluva Kick. Raju goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Cardona ducks out of the way. Cardona delivers The Reboot for a two count. Cardona goes for Radio Silence, but Raju counters with The PowerBomb for a two count. Raju applies The CrossFace. Raju connects with The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Raju dives over Cardona. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona with The Missile Dropkick. Cardona follows that with The TKO for a two count. Cardona knocks Shera off the ring apron. The referee catches Raju using the middle rope for leverage. Cardona plants Raju with Radio Silence to pickup the victory. After the match, Shera attacks Cardona. Shera drops Cardona with The Chokeslam BackBreaker. Green stops Shera in his tracks.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Second Match: The Decay vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh and No Way Jose In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Rosemary and Tasha Steelz will start things off. Rosemary is playing mind games with Steelz. Steelz talks smack to Rosemary. Steelz tags in Evans. Evans with a forearm smash. Rosemary dodges The Big Boot. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Rosemary slams Evans head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans kicks Rosemary in the face. Steve tags himself in. Steve blocks a boot from Evans. Steve starts biting Evans forehead. Evans with a JawBreaker. Simultaneous tag to Bahh. Jose with a flying forearm smash. Bahh with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Steve kicks Bahh in the face. Steve tags in Taurus. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Bahh. Taurus slips over Bahh’s back. Standing Switch Exchange. Taurus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus drops Bahh with The Reverse SlingBlade. Bahh rises back on his feet. Taurus HeadButts Bahh. Bahh decks Taurus with a back elbow smash. The Decay starts biting Bahh behind the referee’s back. Taurus tags in Steve.

Steve with a basement dropkick. Rosemary and Evans are tagged in. Evans with The Big Boot. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans whips Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Evans with a running shoulder block. Evans with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Evans tags in Steelz. Steelz HeadButts Rosemary. Steelz slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz tees off on Rosemary. Steelz whips Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz tags in Evans. Evans bodyslams Rosemary. Evans goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Rosemary ducks out of the way. Steelz tags herself in. Steelz stomps on the right leg of Rosemary. Rosemary avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Rosemary crawls under Steelz. Rosemary tags in Havok.

Havok ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Havok kicks Steelz in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Havok. Havok with a BackBreaker. Havok whips Steelz across the ring. Havok hits The Sky High for a two count. Havok gets up in Evans grill. Forearm Exchange. Steelz applies The Sleeper Hold. Steve tags himself in. Steve pulls Steelz off Havok. Steelz tags in Jose. Steve ducks a clothesline from Jose. Jose is throwing haymakers at Steve. Jose goes for The Military Press, but Steve lands back on his feet. Steve decks Jose with a back elbow smash. Steve kicks Jose in the face. Jose catches Steve in mid-air. Jose with The Vertical Suplex. Jose tags in Bahh. Bahh stomps on Steve’s chest. Bahh goes for a running elbow drop, but Steve ducks out of the way. Steve tags in Taurus. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Bahh. Taurus dropkicks Jose off the apron. Taurus denies The Samoan Drop. Bahh reverses out of the irish whip from Taurus. Taurus with a Corkscrew Senton. The Decay connects with The Double Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Decay via Pinfall

Third Match: Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin

Maclin attacks Williams before the bell rings. Williams is throwing haymakers at Maclin. Williams throws Maclin into the steel ring steps. Williams repeatedly slams Maclin’s head on the ring steps. Williams rolls Maclin back into the ring. Williams with a flying forearm smash. Williams with rapid fire haymakers. Williams follows that with The Tornado DDT for a one count. Maclin denies The Canadian Destroyer. Williams sends Maclin tumbling to the floor. Williams with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Williams lands The Suicide Dive. Williams starts choking Maclin. Williams unloads four knife edge chops. Williams slams Maclin’s head on the ring apron. Maclin wisely exits the ring. Maclin catches Williams in mid-air. Maclin PowerBombs Williams on the apron. Maclin with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Maclin with The Diving Elbow off the apron. Maclin tosses Williams back into the ring. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Williams is displaying his fighting spirit. Short-Arm Reversal by Maclin. Maclin with The Olympic Slam. Maclin is raining down haymakers. Maclin puts his knee on the back of Williams neck. Maclin hits The Uranage BackBreaker. Maclin stomps on Williams back. Maclin with a knee drop. Maclin talks smack to Williams. Williams with two knife edge chops. Maclin rocks Williams with a forearm smash. Maclin whips Williams across the ring. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin starts choking Williams with his knee. Maclin attacks the midsection of Williams. Haymaker Exchange. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Maclin whips Williams chest first into the turnbuckles. Maclin goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Williams counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Maclin clotheslines Williams. Slap Exchange. Maclin with rabid punches for a two count.

Maclin applies a rear chin lock. Williams with elbows into the midsection of Maclin. Maclin punches Williams in the back. Williams decks Maclin with a back elbow smash. Williams kicks Maclin in the face. Second Haymaker Exchange. Maclin sends Williams to the corner. Williams with a desperation boot. Williams with The Canadian Leg Sweep for a two count. Maclin decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Williams side steps Maclin into the turnbuckles. Williams with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams with The Release German Suplex. Williams follows that with The Running Knee. Maclin blocks a boot from Williams. Maclin kicks Williams in the gut. Maclin with The Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Williams repeatedly kicks Maclin in the face. Williams with a Spinning Back Kick. Williams with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Williams buries his shoulder into the midsection of Maclin. Williams hits The Slingshot CodeBreaker. Maclin backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Maclin gets Williams tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin with The Corner Spear for a two count. Williams with a double leg takedown. Williams applies The Sharpshooter. Maclin starts biting Williams shoulder. Maclin delivers the low blow. Maclin connects with Mayhem For All to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Madison Rayne w/Tenillie Dashwood & Kaleb Konley vs. Taylor Wilde

Rayne is playing mind games with Wilde. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rayne backs Wilde into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Wilde tells Rayne to bring it. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rayne puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Wilde with a waist lock go-behind. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Rayne kicks Wilde in the gut. Rayne with the irish whip. Wilde dives over Rayne. Wilde with two arm-drags. Wilde drops down on the canvas. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Rayne. Wilde with a Rebound Arm-Drag that sends Rayne to the floor. Rayne regroups on the outside. Wilde lands The Suicide Dive. Wilde rolls Rayne back into the ring. Dashwood runs interference. Rayne with forearm smash. Rayne drives Wilde throat first into the top strand. Rayne tees off on Wilde. Following a snap mare takeover, Rayne applies a rear chin lock.

Wilde with heavy bodyshots. Wilde with a JawBreaker. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Wilde. Rayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wilde with The Ripcord Forearm. Wilde drops Rayne with a Belly to Back Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Wilde whips Rayne across the ring. Wilde with two clotheslines. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Rayne. Wilde hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Wilde with a running shoulder into the turnbuckles. Wilder delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Wilde with a Rebound Meteora for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Rayne with The Cutter for a two count. Wilde side steps Rayne into the turnbuckles. Wilde with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Konley trips the referee from the outside. Wilde gets distracted by Dashwood. The referee catches Rayne holding the camera bag. Dashwood drives Wilde shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rayne rolls Wilde over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Madison Rayne via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT World Championship

Moose tells Sabin to bring it. Callihan drops Sabin with The Pump Kick. Moose blocks a boot from Austin. Moose whips Austin into the ropes. Callihan unloads four knife edge chops. Moose hulks up. Pump Kick Exchange. Moose drops Callihan with a shoulder tackle. Moose catches Sabin mid-air. Moose goes for a Bodyslam, but Sabin lands back on his feet. Sabin sends Moose face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Moose puts Sabin on the top turnbuckle Moose with a straight right hand. Sabin kicks Moose in the face. Sabin with The Flying Hurricanrana. Austin kicks Sabin in the face. Fulton catches Austin in mid-air. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin with a Low Enzuigiri. Austin follows that with The X-Plex. Austin applies a front face lock. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Callihan sends Sabin tumbling to the floor. Callihan punches Austin. Austin kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Callihan. Austin with a sharp knee strike. Callihan scores the elbow knockdown. Austin with The Roundhouse Kick. Callihan reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Callihan with The Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles.

Callihan clocks Fulton with Two Pump Kicks. Moose kicks Callihan into Fulton. Sabin blocks a boot from Moose. Sabin with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Moose. Sabin with a chop/haymaker combination. Sabin with rapid fire haymakers. Sabin SuperKicks Moose. Moose PowerBombs Sabin onto Callihan and Fulton on the outside. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop. Moose kicks Austin in the face. Moose PowerBombs Austin on the apron. Moose with a leaping uppercut. Moose with a blistering chop. Callihan gives Moose the middle finger. Callihan kicks Moose in the face. Moose with The Standing Dropkick that sends Callihan crashing to the outside. Sabin with a Running Enzuigiri. Sabin blasts Callihan with The Soccer Kick. Sabin with The Missile Dropkick. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin hits The Tornado DDT for a two count.

Austin handstands on the apron. Austin blasts Moose with The PK. Austin SuperKicks Moose. Austin with a shoulder block. Austin slips over Callihan’s back. Austin ducks under two clotheslines from Callihan. Austin lunges over Callihan. Callihan kicks Austin in the face. Callihan connects with The Spike PileDriver. Callihan goes for The Package PileDriver, but Moose counters with The Pump Kick. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Double SuperKick. Double SuperKick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Callihan clotheslines Moose. Austin with The Roundhouse Kick. Misfired Clotheslines. Double Clothesline. Callihan and Austin are knocked down after a double pump kick. Forearm/HeadButt/Chop Exchange. Sabin with two spinning back kicks. Callihan drills Sabin with The Spike PileDriver. Austin kicks Callihan in the back of the head. Austin with The Double Foot Stomp. Moose responds with The Uranage Slam. Moose with another Uranage Slam. Moose prepares for The Spear. Callihan clocks Moose with a steel chair. Austin rolls Moose over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Something backs Alexander into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Something. Alexander teases a punch. Alexander with a waist lock takedown. Alexander applies a front face lock. Something with a Back Body Drop. Strong lockup. Something applies a waist lock. Alexander grabs a side wrist lock. Something goes for a Bodyslam, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander applies a waist lock. Something decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Something whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander ducks under two clotheslines from Something. Alexander slides under Something. Alexander applies The Ankle Lok. Alexander decks Something with a back elbow smash. Alexander runs through Something. Something with a Running Shoulder Block. Something bodyslams Alexander for a one count. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Something rocks Alexander with a forearm smash. Something goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Something holds onto the ropes. Alexander with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Alexander stomps on Something’s chest. Alexander with a knee drop. Alexander with The Garvin Stomp. Alexander punches Something in the back. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Something. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Something hammers down on the back of Alexander’s neck. Something with the irish whip. Alexander dives over Something. Something with a Leaping Body Block. Something punches Alexander in the back. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Something rolls Alexander back into the ring. Alexander kicks Something in the chest. Alexander slams the left shoulder of Something on the top rope. Alexander goes for The Diving Back Splash, but Something counters with The Death Valley Driver on the floor. Alexander wisely rolls himself to the bottom rope. Something with a forearm smash for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Something with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Something is choking Alexander with his boot. Something stomps on Alexander’s chest. Something with another forearm smash. Alexander with The Rolling Senton. Alexander follows that with The Flying Knee Drop. Third Forearm Exchange. Alexander with a Back Body Drop. Alexander with Ten German Suplex’s for a two count. Something denies The C4 Spike. Something with a forearm/axe handle combination. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Something kicks Alexander out of the ring. Something lands The Diving Splash over the top rope. Something hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Alexander side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a forearm shot across the back of Something’s neck. Alexander drops Something with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count.

Something drives Alexander back first into the turnbuckles. Alexander kicks Something in the face. Something with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Something with two short-arm lariat. Double Forearm. Something clotheslines Alexander. Something with The Corner Spear. Something goes for The Black Hole Slam, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Something. Alexander with a drop toe hold. Alexander applies another Ankle Lock. Something grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Alexander with a Running Boot. Alexander delivers The C4 Spike on the apron. Something avoids the referee’s ten count. Alexander kicks the left knee of Something. Something with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Something goes for The Black Hole Slam, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander with a sharp knee strike to the left knee of Something. Alexander plants Something with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory. After the match, Alexander shakes Something’s hand.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel & Melina

Deonna Purrazzo and Melina will start things off. Purrazzo talks smack to Melina. Quick shoving contest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Melina applies an arm-bar. Miguel tags himself in. Miguel with a flying double axe handle strike. Wrist Lock Exchange. Purrazzo taunts Miguel. Purrazzo tags in Rehwoldt. Miguel talks smack to Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt drives his knee into the midsection of Miguel. Rehwoldt slams Miguel’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rehwoldt with a straight right hand. Rehwoldt with the irish whip. Miguel dives over Rehwoldt. Miguel ducks under two clotheslines from Rehwoldt. Miguel dropkicks Rehwoldt. Miguel pops back on his feet. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel with a knife edge chop. Miguel follows that with a Modified Cutter. Miguel tags in Melina. Assisted Splash for a two count. Melina applies a front face lock. Melina with clubbing blows to Rehwoldt’s back. Rehwoldt drives Melina back first into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break.

Melina with a forearm shot to Purrazzo. Melina kicks Rehwoldt in the face. Melina with forearm shivers. Purrazzo tugs on Melina’s hair. Rehwoldt with The Corner Spear. Rehwoldt tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo nails Melina with a throat thrust. Purrazzo puts her knee on the back of Melina’s neck. Rehwoldt attacks Melina behind the referee’s back. The referee calls for a clean break. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Melina decks Purrazzo with a JawBreaker. Melina with a forearm smash. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Melina. Melina with a back elbow smash. Purrazzo drops Melina with The Flatliner for a two count. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Purrazzo rocks Melina with a forearm smash. Purrazzo tags in Rehwoldt. Following a snap mare takeover, Rehwoldt makes Melina look at Purrazzo. Rehwoldt applies a rear chin lock. Rehwoldt pulls Melina down to the mat for a two count. Rehwoldt applies The Knee Bar. Rehwoldt tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo stomps on the midsection of Melina. Purrazzo repeatedly drives her knee into Melina’s back. Purrazzo applies a rear chin lock. Purrazzo transitions into The Dragon Sleeper.

Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Melina’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo goes back to the rear chin lock. Purrazzo with the irish whip. Melina kicks Purrazzo in the face. Melina with The Flying Seated Senton. Melina uses her feet to push Purrazzo away. Melina creates distance with a NeckBreaker. Miguel and Rehwoldt are tagged in. Miguel with two clotheslines. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Rehwoldt. Miguel with forearm shivers. Miguel whips Rehwoldt across the ring. Miguel dropkicks Rehwoldt. Miguel dives over Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt applies a waist lock. Miguel decks Rehwoldt with a back elbow smash. Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of Rehwoldt. Miguel dropkicks the back of Rehwoldt’s head for a two count. Miguel tags in Melina. Miguel goes for The Assisted Bodyslam, but Rehwoldt ducks out of the way. Rehwoldt with The Running Boot. Rehwoldt tags in Purrazzo. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Purrazzo slaps Miguel in the face. Rehwoldt knocks Miguel off the ring apron. Melina with a Hair Mare Takedown. Purrazzo tags in Rehwoldt. Melina with the sunset flip for a two count. Purrazzo punches Melina behind the referee’s back. Rehwoldt connects with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt via Pinfall

Eight Match: The Good Brothers (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Doc Gallows and Joe Doering will start things off. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Doering is throwing haymakers at Gallows. Gallows uppercuts Doering. Gallows slams Doering’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with the irish whip. Gallows with a Running Hip Attack. Gallows drops Doering with a diving shoulder tackle. Mack tags himself in. Mack with a baseball slide dropkick. Mack punches Doering. Doering rolls Mack back into the ring. Mack kicks Doering in the gut. Doering with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Doering tags in Rhino. Rhino delivers a gut punch. Rhino punches Mack in the back. Rhino with the irish whip. Mack side steps Rhino into the turnbuckles. Mack with The Stinger Splash. Mack slams Rhino’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mack tags in Swann. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leg Drop/Standing Frog Splash Combination for a two count.

Swann SuperKicks Rhino. Rhino punches Swann. Swann decks Rhino with a JawBreaker. Gallows tags himself in. Gallows sends Swann to the corner. Swann kicks Gallows in the face. Swann with a back elbow smash. Swann kicks Gallows in the gut. Swann knocks Anderson off the apron. Swann ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Gallows with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Gallows with rapid fire haymakers. Gallows starts choking Swann. Gallows slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows uppercuts Swann. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson uppercuts Swann. Anderson whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Anderson poses for the crowd. Anderson rams his elbow across Swann’s face. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Swann kicks Gallows in the face. Doering tags himself in. Doering stomps on Swann’s back. Doering bodyslams Swann. Doering with the elbow drop. Doering tags in Rhino. Rhino with another gut punch. Rhino talks smack to Swann.

Swann with heavy bodyshots. Rhino slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino is mauling Swann in the corner. Rhino repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest. Rhino with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Rhino tags in Doering. Doering kicks Swann in the gut. Doering drops Swann with The Big Boot for a two count. Doering tags in Rhino. Rhino with a double axe handle strike. Swann is displaying his fighting spirit. Rhino answers with the greco roman eye poke. Swann dropkicks the left knee of Rhino. Anderson tags himself in. Anderson knocks Mack off the apron. Anderson bodyslams Swann. Anderson stomps on the midsection of Swann. Anderson stomps on the left knee of Swann. Anderson applies a leg lock.

Swann kicks Anderson in the gut. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann finally tags in Mack. Mack ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Mack clears the ring. Mack clotheslines Anderson. Mack with a corkscrew elbow strike. Mack bodyslams Anderson. Mack ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Mack with a leaping forearm smash. Anderson uppercuts Mack. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Swann kicks Doering off the apron. Swann with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Mack denies The GunStun. Mack kicks Anderson in the gut. Mack connects with The Stunner. Rhino shoves Mack off the top turnbuckle. Rhino tags himself in. Rhino prepares for The GORE. Rhino side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Rhino with The Mini GORE. Anderson rolls Rhino over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Brian Myers w/Sam Beale For The IMPACT World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cage backs Myers into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Cage with a waist lock go-behind. Cage grapples around Myers. Myers applies a hammerlock. Cage with the fireman’s carry takeover. Cage applies an arm-bar. Myers puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Cage signals for the test of strength. Myers kicks Cage in the gut. Myers with a straight right hand. Myers whips Cage across the ring. Cage with three shoulder tackles for a two count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cage backs Myers into the turnbuckles. Myers turns Cage over. Myers delivers a gut punch. Myers is throwing haymakers at Cage. Myers repeatedly stomps on Cage’s chest. Myers paint brushes Cage. The referee admonishes Myers. Cage with The Pendulum Kick. Cage drops Myers with The Reverse DDT.

Myers avoids The Spear. Cage sends Myers face first into the steel ring post. Cage unloads three knife edge chops. Cage rolls Myers back into the ring. Cage gets distracted by Beale. Cage destroys Beale’s notebook. Cage makes Beale run into the steel ring steps. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Myers poses for the crowd. Myers stomps on Cage’s chest. Myers with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Cage is displaying his fighting spirit. Myers sweeps out the legs of Cage. Myers with a knee drop for a two count. Myers stands on Cage’s face. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Cage gets back to a vertical base. Cage with heavy bodyshots. Cage uppercuts Myers. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers drops Cage with The Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Myers goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Cage ducks out of the way.

Cage and Myers are trading back and forth shots. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Cage. Cage with a forearm knockdown. Cage transitions into a corner mount. Cage delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Cage stands on the back of Myers neck. Cage with a slingshot uppercut. Cage with a diving elbow strike off the middle turnbuckle. Myers denies The Kill Switch. Cage dropkicks Beale off the apron. Myers connects with The Spear for a two count. Myers puts Cage on the top turnbuckle. Myers with two haymakers. Cage denies The SuperPlex. Cage punches Myers. Cage kicks Myers in the face. Cage drops Myers with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Myers drives Cage face first into the top rope. Myers goes for The Roster Cut, but Cage counters with The Spear. Cage plants Myers with The Kill Switch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Christian Cage via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 271 of The Hoots Podcast