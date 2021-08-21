It turns out that Vince McMahon wanted a WWE star to wear a helmet to the ring because of his receding hairline, according to Bruce Prichard.

The WWE Executive spoke about this situation for Ron Simmons during a recent edition of his Something To Talk About podcast.

“Vince had this idea of Ron. I think that when he looked at Ron, from basically the eyebrows down, you had this incredible specimen, but yet, Ron had a receding hairline. Vince thought if we could put something on Ron’s head that he could work in like a helmet of sorts that it would take 20 years off his look. He would look 20 years younger. Actually, it really kind of did, but Ron was Ron. Ron looked like a bada** man that would kick your a** if you crossed him in general because Ron’s the real deal.” said Prichard

