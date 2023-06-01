Impact Wrestling is headed to the legendary Mid-South Coliseum for a special set of TV tapings in late September.

The Mid-South Mayhem tapings will be held on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 at the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN. Tickets will go on sale this Friday.

Below is the Mid-South Mayhem logo, along with an update on the Impact schedule:

* Friday, June 9 – Against All Odds from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH

* Saturday, June 10 – Against All Odds Fallout tapings from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH

* Friday, June 23 – Summer Sizzler tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA

* Saturday, June 24 – Summer Sizzler tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA

* Friday, June 30 – Down Under Tour from Wagga Wagga, NSW, Australia

* Saturday, July 1 – Down Under Tour from Wagga Wagga, NSW, Australia

* Saturday, July 15 – Slammiversary from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, ON, Canada

* Sunday, July 16 – Slammiversary Fallout tapings from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, ON, Canada

* Friday, July 28 – Chicago Heat tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL

* Saturday, July 29 – Chicago Heat tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL

* Sunday, August 20 – Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

* Sunday, August 27 – Emergence from the the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, ON, Canada

* Monday, August 28 – Emergence Fallout tapings from the the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, ON, Canada

* Friday, September 8 – Victory Road from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY

* Saturday, September 9 – Impact 1000th Episode tapings from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY

* Friday, September 22 – Mid-South Mayhem tapings from Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN

* Saturday, September 23 – Mid-South Mayhem tapings from Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN

* Saturday, October 21 – Bound For Glory from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL

* Sunday, October 22 – Bound For Glory Fallout tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL

BREAKING: The AXS TV cameras are coming to @livegraceland in Memphis, Tennessee on September 22 and 23 for Mid-South Mayhem. Tickets go on-sale THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/35wOM1LD4V — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 31, 2023

