IMPACT Notes: Details On Recent Tapings, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander Update, Brian Myers New Moniker

-IMPACT Wrestling is currently in Nashville Tennessee tapings 5-6 weeks worth of programming. As of this writing…there have been no additional debuts from outside talent, including WWE. Sabu was also NOT present at the tapings.

–We reported yesterday that company star Ethan Page’s contract expires on December 31st, with AEW being a possible landing spot. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Page will not re-sign with IMPACT, as there’s still plenty of time to negotiate a proper deal. His North tag partner Josh Alexander, is signed with the company through 2021.

-Former WWE star Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) will now be using the moniker “The Most Professional Wrestler” moving forward.

(H/T PW Insider)