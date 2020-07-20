IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more

–PW Insider is reporting that the teases made by IMPACT Wrestling to bring back the Aces & Eights faction (Bully Ray & Ken Anderson) were used to help build mystery around Saturday’s Slammiversary pay per view. It was noted that neither Ray nor Anderson were used for this week’s taping.
-AXS TV is apparently high on the idea of a TNA throwback show happening on the network.
-Rob Van Dam was present for this week’s tapings, which took place on Sunday and Monday. No word on whether he was used or not.
-Biggest news that Insider reports is that there are no concrete plans to use Miroslav Barnyashev (fka Rusev in WWE) for any future storylines. Miro was rumored to be one of the WWE stars jumping ship to IMPACT following the releases back in April due to COVID-19, but as of this writing that rumor is killed.
