IMPACT Rebellion 2022 Results

Mid-Hudson Civic Center

Poughkeepsie, New York

First Match: Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin In A Triple Threat Match

White is playing mind games with Sabin and Maclin. Maclin attacks Sabin from behind. Maclin whips Sabin across the ring. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin with a straight right hand. Sabin dropkicks Maclin for a two count. White pulls Maclin off the ring apron. Sabin with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Sabin blasts Maclin with The PK. Sabin with Two Flying Cannonball Sentons off the apron. Sabin is fired up. Sabin with a knife edge chop. Sabin rolls Maclin back into the ring. Sabin with a Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Sabin with a corner mount/crossbody block combination. Maclin launches Sabin over the top rope. Maclin kicks White in the face. Maclin decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Maclin with a Uranage Slam. Maclin lands The Suicide Dive. Maclin with a Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. White regroups on the outside. Maclin with a knife edge chop. Maclin with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Maclin. Sabin chops White. White sends Sabin ribs first into the apron. White with a Front Suplex on the apron.

White drives Maclin face first into the steel ring post. White hits The Snap Saito Suplex on the floor. White rolls Maclin back into the ring. White with a Running Uppercut. Sabin with a corner clothesline. White answers with a knife edge chop. White with The Head & Arm Suplex into Maclin for a two count. White drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. White with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. White with a knee lift. White knocks Maclin off the apron. White unloads two knife edge chops. White sends Sabin to the corner. White ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Sabin with two desperation boots. Sabin with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Sabin with a flurry of chops. Maclin kicks Sabin in the gut. White chops Maclin. Maclin clotheslines White. Maclin whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin scores two forearm knockdowns. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Sabin with Two Back Body Drops. Sabin kicks White in the gut. Sabin with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination for a two count. Sabin with The Rolling Elbow. Maclin answers with a forearm smash.

White with a knife edge chop. Sabin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Maclin follows that with a Running Knee. White drops Maclin with The DDT. White with a Running Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, White with two knife edge chops. White puts Sabin on the top turnbuckle. Maclin runs interference. White with clubbing blows to Sabin’s back. White rakes the eyes of Sabin. Sabin denies The SuperPlex. Sabin HeadButts White. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Maclin gets Sabin and White tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin with a Corner Spear. Sabin sends Maclin crashing to the outside. Sabin with The Helluva Kick. White denies The Cradle Shock. White with The Half & Half Suplex. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Sabin rolls him over for a two count. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Sabin counters with The Cradle Shock. Maclin connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Second Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie For The AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Purrazzo kicks Valkyrie in the gut. Purrazzo whips Valkyrie across the ring. Valkyrie lunges over Purrazzo. Valkyrie with a deep arm-drag. Purrazzo side steps Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the face. Valkyrie and Purrazzo are running the ropes. Valkyrie with a Running Crossbody Block. Valkyrie dropkicks Purrazzo for a one count. Valkyrie slaps Purrazzo in the chest. Valkyrie sends Purrazzo to the corner. Purrazzo decks Valkyrie with a back elbow smash. Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the back. Valkyrie delivers The Pandemonium. Valkyrie with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Valkyrie tugs on Purrazzo’s hair. Purrazzo drives Valkyrie face first into the steel ring post. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. Purrazzo rolls Valkyrie back into the ring. Purrazzo repeatedly drives her knee into Valkyrie’s back.

Purrazzo punches Valkyrie in the chest. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Valkyrie fights from underneath. Forearm Exchange. Purrazzo drops Valkyrie with The Flatliner. Purrazzo applies The Koji Clutch. Valkyrie rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Purrazzo. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the chest. Valkyrie unloads a flurry of chops. Purrazzo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep into the ring apron. Both ladies avoid the referee’s ten count. Forearm Exchange. Valkyrie with a running elbow smash. Valkyrie blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie clotheslines Purrazzo for a two count.

Purrazzo denies The Road to Valhalla. Purrazzo nails Valkyrie with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo with The Standing MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Valkyrie grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo has Valkyrie perched on the top turnbuckle. Valkyrie denies The SuperPlex. Purrazzo is raining down elbow smashes. Valkyrie PowerBombs Purrazzo in mid-air for a two count. Valkyrie applies The STF. Purrazzo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo scores the ankle pick. Purrazzo applies The Heel Hook. Valkyrie repeatedly kicks Purrazzo in the face. Purrazzo with an Inside Out Suplex for a two count. Valkyrie denies The Queen’s Gambit. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Purrazzo. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla to pickup the victory.

Winner: New AAA Reina De Reinas Champion, Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

Third Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Miguel and Bailey gangs up on Austin after the bell rings. Austin decks Miguel with a back elbow smash. Chop/Forearm Combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Miguel and Bailey repeatedly kicks Austin in the back. Big Boot/Leg Sweep Combination. Bailey with an inside cradle for a two count. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Bailey. Miguel with the backslide cover for a two count. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Bailey applies a waist lock. Austin kicks Miguel in the face. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Miguel. Bailey avoids The Flying Roundhouse Kick. Bailey dropkicks Austin. Forearm Exchange. Bailey kicks Miguel in the gut. Austin side steps Bailey into the turnbuckles. Miguel sends Austin crashing to the outside. Miguel kicks Bailey in the face. Miguel dives over Bailey. Miguel kicks Bailey in the chest. Bailey blocks The Sliding Dropkick. Miguel reverses out of the irish whip from Bailey. Austin trips Bailey from the outside. Miguel lands The Suicide Dive. Miguel avoids The Big Boot. Miguel sweeps out the legs of Bailey. Miguel slaps Austin in the face. Miguel rolls Austin back into the ring.

Assisted MoonSault to the floor. Bailey with a chop/forearm combination. Bailey kicks Miguel in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Miguel. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel with The Northern Lights Suplex. Miguel applies The Kimura Lock. Miguel thrust kicks the right knee of Bailey. Austin catches Miguel in mid-air. Austin dumps Miguel on top of Bailey. Austin kicks Miguel in the ribs. Austin repeatedly stomps on Miguel’s chest. Austin with a GutWrench Suplex. Austin kicks Miguel in the back. Austin is throwing haymakers at Bailey. Following a snap mare takeover, Austin kicks Bailey in the back. Bailey with another chop/forearm combination. Austin kicks Bailey in the gut. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin with a blistering chop. Austin follows that with a flying forearm smash. Bailey launches Austin over the top rope. Bailey kicks Miguel in the face. Miguel avoids The MoonSault Knee Drop. Miguel decks Bailey with a back elbow smash. Bailey kicks Miguel in the face. Miguel avoids The Windmill Kick. Miguel hits The Sliding Stunner on the floor.

Bailey delivers The Collision Course for a two count. Austin throws Bailey out of the ring. Austin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Austin with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Austin goes for The Fold, but Miguel rolls him over for a two count. Austin with The Spinning Heel Kick. Bailey with The Asai MoonSault. Miguel with a Running Hurricanrana off the apron. Miguel rolls Bailey back into the ring. Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel denies The Modified FrankenSteiner. Austin with forearm shivers. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel goes for The Sunset Flip PowerBomb, but Bailey counters with a German Suplex. Bailey blasts Austin with The PK. Bailey backdrops Miguel onto Austin. Bailey with The MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey with The Windmill Kick. Bailey connects with The Ultimo Weapon for a two count. Bailey kicks Miguel out of the ring. Bailey with a Roundhouse Kick. Rollup Exchange. Miguel drills Bailey with The BrainBuster. Miguel with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Austin with The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin plants Miguel with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Ace Austin via Pinfall

Fourth Match: JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii runs into Jonah. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii with a forearm smash. Jonah drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Ishii kicks Jonah in the face. Ishii ducks under two clotheslines from Jonah. Ishii with a shoulder block. Jonah with a Running Body Block. Jonah HeadButts Ishii. Jonah stomps on the back of Ishii’s neck. Jonah punches Ishii. Jonah whips Ishii into the turnbuckles. Jonah talks smack to Ishii. Jonah repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s shoulders. Jonah slams Ishii’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jonah with two forearm smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Jonah applies a rear chin lock. Ishii with heavy bodyshots. Jonah scores the elbow knockdown. Jonah with two elbow smashes. Jonah kicks Ishii in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Jonah rakes the eyes of Ishii. Jonah repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Jonah sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Ishii with a forearm smash.

Jonah denies The German Suplex. Jonah backs Ishii into the turnbuckles. Ishii sends Jonah chest first into the turnbuckles. Ishii kicks Jonah in the gut. Jonah denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Jonah bodyslams Ishii. Jonah goes for The Elbow Drop, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat. Second Chop Exchange. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Jonah with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jonah sends Ishii to the corner. Jonah levels Ishii with The Body Avalanche. Jonah with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jonah kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii dropkicks the left knee of Jonah. Ishii with a sliding forearm to Jonah’s left knee. Jonah blocks The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii with a forearm smash. Jonah sends Ishii chest first into the canvas. Jonah with a Senton Splash for a two count.

Jonah goes for a PowerBomb, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Ishii applies a waist lock. Jonah decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii side steps Jonah into the ropes. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Lariat Exchange. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii with a clothesline to the back of Jonah’s neck. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count. Jonah blocks a lariat from Ishii. Third Forearm Exchange. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jonah denies The Sliding Lariat. Ishii sends Jonah into the ropes. Jonah runs through a lariat from Ishii. Jonah with a running shoulder block. Jonah with forearm shivers. Jonah HeadButts Ishii. Jonah PowerBombs Ishii for a two count. Jonah with a Massive Lariat for a two count. Ishii denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii HeadButts Jonah. Jonah Spears Ishii. Jonah goes for The Tsunami, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Ishii connects with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii blocks a boot from Jonah. Ishii with clubbing headbutts. Ishii plants Jonah with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

