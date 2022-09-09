Impact Wrestling is expanding their street team.

It was announced this week that Impact is looking for new Street Team members in Nashville, Albany, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Louisville, and Atlanta.

The following details were released for fans interested in joining the Impact Street Team:



IMPACT Wrestling Expanding Its Street Team in Multiple Cities



IMPACT Wrestling is expanding its Street Team in multiple cities. Street Team members (minimum age is 18) will promote live IMPACT shows in select cities, including hanging posters, distributing flyers & more.



Street Team members will receive complimentary tickets to IMPACT shows, IMPACT swag, autographs & more. Street Team members are needed in Nashville, Albany (NY), Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Louisville & Atlanta.



If you live in one of those cities and want to join the IMPACT Street Team, please email Ross Forman at: [email protected] and include the following information:



We anticipate high demand for these opportunities, so please reply soon and be sure to include the following information. Please put which of the above cities & Street Team (for example, Nashville Street Team) in the Email Subject that you are available for.



Name:



Age:



Home address:



Cell phone number:



Email:



Briefly, list past Street Team experience:



Do you have a car:



Shirt size:



