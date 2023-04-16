Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Rebellion pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event is sold out.

Rebellion will air on FITE, YouTube for international viewers, and via your local cable/satellite provider. The Countdown To Rebellion pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via YouTube and Impact Plus, with the main card beginning at 8pm ET. We will have coverage later on tonight.

Impact is guaranteed to crown two new champions tonight. Kushida will face Steve Maclin for the vacant Impact World Title, while Deonna Purrazzo will take on Jordynne Grace for the vacant Impact Knockouts World Title. Tonight’s Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show will feature two matches – The Death Dollz getting their rematch from Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven, plus Rhino and Heath vs. Shera and Champagne Singh.

Below is the current Rebellion card for tonight:

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Vacant Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace

Ultimate X for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey (c)

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the Impact X-Division Title

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, Bhupinder Gujjar) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Kenny King, Moose, Brian Myers, Masha Slamovich)

Last Rites Match

PCO vs. Eddie Edwards

The Design vs. Director of Authority Santino Marella, Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Death Dollz vs. The Coven (c)

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show

Rhino and Heath vs. Shera and Champagne Singh

