Clark Connors has joined The Bullet Club.

Saturday’s NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view saw Kushida, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Gabriel Kidd and Volador Jr. defeat Connors, The DKC, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero and Lio Rush. After the match, Connors attacked The DKC and left him laying. The next match saw David Finlay defeat AR Fox in singles action.

After Finlay’s win over Fox, The Bullet Club leader called Connors to the ring and offered him a spot in the popular faction, and Connors accepted. Finlay said before he joined The Bullet Club, the group only wanted to sell t-shirts, but now he’s looking for savages who want to win titles.

Finlay tweeted after the show and wrote, “No more cool tee shirt models in my Bullet Club. Savages only. More to come. #BulletClub #njcapital #njcollision”

Finlay took control of The Bullet Club in early March, and has made changes to the group, including the dismissal of El Phantasmo. Connors is the replacement for ELP.

As noted, Connors signed a new NJPW contract last week.

Below are related shots from last night’s Capital Collision event from the Sports & Entertainment Arena in Washington, DC, along with Finlay’s tweet:

https://twitter.com/NJPWofAmerica/status/1647392454549839872

No more cool tee shirt models in my Bullet Club. Savages only. More to come.#BulletClub #njcapital #njcollision — David Finlay (@THEdavidfinlay) April 16, 2023

