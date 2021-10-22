IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/21/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay In A Number One Contender’s Match

Hikuleo and David Finlay will start things off. Finlay drop steps into a side headlock. Hikuleo whips Finlay across the ring. Hikuleo drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo tags in Bey. Finlay kicks Bey in the gut. Finlay applies a wrist lock. Finlay tags in Robinson. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson with a Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson repeatedly slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bey nails Robinson with a throat thrust. Bey tags in Hikuleo. Robinson with a drop toe hold. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Toe Kick. Double Bulldog for a one count. Finlay applies a side headlock. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo with a Spinning Side Walk Slam for a two count. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Hikuleo tags in Bey. Hikuleo applies a front face lock. Bey with a SpringBoard Back Rake.

Bey stomps on the right hand of Finlay. Finlay drives his elbow into the midsection of Bey. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay blocks a boot from Bey. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a one count. Bey applies a side headlock. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Bey delivers his combination offense. Bey with a Spinning Back Kick. Finlay avoids The Famouser. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson scores two elbow knockdowns. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Robinson with a Back Body Drop. Robinson knocks Hikuleo off the ring apron. Robinson levels The Body Avalanche. Robinson transitions into a corner mount. Robinson starts biting Bey’s forehead. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson hits The Running Cannonball Strike.

Robinson tags in Finlay. Running Boot/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Robinson pulls Hikuleo out of the ring. Hikuleo kicks Robinson into the steel barricade. Bey with a Bodyscissors Rollup for a two count. Bey goes for The Discus Lariat, but Finlay counters with The Uranage BackBreaker, but the referee was knocked down in the process. Hikuleo Chokeslams Finlay. Hikuleo throws Bey on top of Finlay. The second referee storms into the ring. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bey goes for The Art Of Finesse, but Finlay counters with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Robinson and Hikuleo are tagged in. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Juice Jabs. Hikuleo denies The Left Hand Of God. Robinson blocks The Chokeslam. Robinson dodges The Big Boot. Hikuleo Powerslams Robinson. Hikuleo catches Finlay in mid-air. Hikuleo goes for The Running Powerslam, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Finlay with The Stunner. The match ended in a draw due to the two referees making simultaneous pins.

Match Result: Draw

– Awesome Kong will be inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame At Bound For Glory.

– Minoru Suzuki Vignette.

– Mercedes Martinez tells Gia Miller that she’s keeping a close eye on the Knockouts Championship Mach at Bound For Glory.

– Sam Beale and Manny Lemons have been cut from The Learning Tree.

– The Inspiration sent RD Evans to sign their contracts for the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Title at Bound For Glory.

Second Match: Jordynne Grace & Fallah Bahh vs. Tenille Dashwood & John Skyler w/Kaleb Konley vs. Chelsea Green & Crazzy Steve In A Triple Threat Match

Jordynne Grace and Chelsea Green will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Green applies a side headlock. Grace whips Green across the ring. Grace drops Green with a shoulder tackle. Grace drives Green back first into the turnbuckles. Bahh tags himself in. Green slaps Bahh in the face. Bahh whips Green across the ring. Green ducks a clothesline from Bahh. Green slides under Bahh. Green slaps Bahh in the ass. Green ducks another clothesline from Bahh. Green fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bahh denies The Sunset Flip. Bahh goes for a Leg Drop, but Green ducks out of the way. Green with a basement dropkick for a one count. Green tags in Steve. Steve with two short-arm clotheslines. Steve nails Bahh with a throat thrust. Steve starts biting Bahh’s forehead. Skyler tags himself in.

Skyler slams Steve’s head on the top rope. Skyler with clubbing blows to Steve’s back. Skyler repeatedly stomps on Steve’s chest. Skyler transitions into a ground and pound attack. Skyler drives Steve chest first into the turnbuckles. Skyler with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Skyler poses for the crowd. Skyler tags in Dashwood. Dashwood kicks Steve in the gut. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Steve’s neck. Dashwood uses the middle rope as a weapon. Dashwood slams Steve’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood tags in Skyler. Skyler uppercuts Dashwood. Skyler kicks Steve in the gut. Skyler tags in Dashwood. Dashwood knocks Green off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Steve kicks Skyler in the chest. Steve ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Steve starts biting Dashwood’s forehead. Skyler decks Steve with a JawBreaker. Grace tags herself in.

Grace clotheslines Dashwood. Grace scores the elbow knockdown. Dashwood fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Grace sends Dashwood into the ropes. Grace hits The SpineBuster. Grace ducks a clothesline from Skyler. Grace with forearm shivers. Skyler reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Grace kicks Skyler in the face. Grace slams Skyler’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Grace with a Running Meteora. Grace with The Sliding Elbow Smash. Grace follows that with The Vader Bomb. Grace drops Dashwood with The Back Fist for a two count. Steve kicks Skyler in the gut. Steve uppercuts Skyler. Green nails Grace with The Pump Kick. Grace tags in Bahh. Bahh catches Green in mid-air. Bahh throws Green into Steve and Dashwood. Bahh with The Triple Body Avalanche. Konley runs interference. Skyler rakes the eyes of Bahh. Steve with a flying forearm smash. Steve connects with The Diving DDT. Skyler pulls Steve out of the ring. Dashwood plants Bahh with The Spotlight Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood & John Skyler via Pinfall

Third Match: Mickie James vs. Savannah Evans w/Tasha Steelz In A Pick Your Poison Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Evans shoves Mickie into the canvas. Mickie grabs the left leg of Evans. Evans with a waist lock takedown. Mickie takes a swipe at Steelz. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Evans. Mickie with clubbing blows to Evans back. Mickie applies The Sleeper Hold. Evans backs Mickie into the turnbuckle. Evans with clubbing elbow smashes. Mickie side steps Evans into the turnbuckles. Mickie with a Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Mickie thrust kicks the midsection of Evans. Evans shoves Mickie. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie with a Pump Knee Strike. Steelz trips Mickie from the outside. Evans drops Mickie with The Big Boot. Evans rocks Mickie with a forearm smash. Evans put her leg on the back of Mickie’s neck. Evans stomps on Mickie’s chest. Evans is choking Mickie with her boot. Steelz continues to run her mouth. Forearm Exchange. Evans with the irish whip. Evans levels Mickie with The Body Avalanche. Evans talks smack to Mickie.

Mickie and Evans are trading back and forth shots. Evans applies The Bear Hug. Third Forearm Exchange. Mickie starts biting Evans forehead. Evans sends Mickie into the ropes. Mickie dodges The Big Boot. Mickie with clubbing blows to Evans back. Mickie kicks the left hamstring of Evans. Mickie with a toe kick. Evans denies The Mick DDT. Evans puts Mickie on the top turnbuckle. Mickie repeatedly kicks Evans in the chest. Mickie connects with The Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Deonna Purrazzo appears on the stage. Evans grabs Mickie by her throat. Evans with another Body Avalanche. Evans applies The Full Nelson Lock. Evans with The Full Nelson Slam for a two count. Mickie sends Evans shoulder first into the steel ring post. Mickie delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Mickie connects with The Mick DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Purrazzo starts playing mind games with Mickie. Purrazzo shoves Mickie. Matthew Rehwoldt clotheslines Mickie. Purrazzo stands tall over Mickie with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

Winner: Mickie James via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Miguel applies a hammerlock. Miguel with a deep arm-drag. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Zayne applies a waist lock. Zayne with a waist lock takedown. Zayne grapples around Miguel. Zayne is playing mind games with Miguel. Test Of Strength. Miguel with a back heel trip for a two count. Miguel has the leverage advantage. Zayne rolls Miguel over for a two count. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Miguel with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Miguel uppercuts Zayne. Miguel whips Zayne across the ring. Zayne reverses out of the irish whip from Miguel. Miguel lunges over Zayne. Zayne stops Miguel in his tracks. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Double Kick Up. Zayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri that sends Miguel to the floor. Miguel avoids The Quebrada. Miguel lands The Asai MoonSault.

Miguel has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Miguel with a running elbow smash. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Miguel dropkicks the back of Zayne’s head for a two count. Zayne with heavy bodyshots. Miguel drives his knee into the midsection of Zayne. Miguel with the irish whip. Standing Switch Exchange. Miguel applies a Modified Koji Clutch. Miguel transitions into a rear chin lock. Zayne with three sharp elbow strikes. Miguel and Zayne are trading back and forth shots. Zayne with an Inside Out Lariat. Miguel kicks Zayne in the chest. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner for a two count. Zayne goes for The Baja Blast, but Miguel lands back on his feet.

Miguel with The Running Meteora for a two count. Miguel unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Miguel SuperKicks Zayne. Zayne rolls Miguel over for a two count. Zayne with a Pump Knee Strike. Zayne puts Miguel on the top turnbuckle. Zayne slaps Miguel in the chest. Miguel denies The SuperPlex. Miguel nails Zayne with The Bell Clap. Zayne denies The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Zayne with a corner mount. Miguel drills Zayne with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Miguel delivers The Tiger Feint Kick. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora to pickup the victory. After the match, Steve Maclin attacks Miguel from behind. Maclin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Maclin hits Mayhem For All. Bullet Club gangs up on Maclin. Phantasmo with The Sudden Death to Maclin. Phantasmo follows that with a low blow to Miguel.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021 Match Card

1.) Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) The Call Your Shot Gauntlet (Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, Brian Myers, Moose and William Morrisey)

4.) Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo In A Triple Threat Match For The Vacated IMPACT X-Division Championship

5.) John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tenille Dashwood In A Six-Way Match For The Inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Championship

6.) The Decay (c) vs. The Inspiration For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

7.) HEATH & TBD vs. Violent By Design

8.) The Good Brothers (c) vs. Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Christian Cage & Josh Alexander Segment

Josh Alexander: In two days time, I step foot in this ring at the main event of Bound For Glory and I challenge for that IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. A lot of people have been calling this a risk. Yes, I risked my X-Division Championship for this opportunity, but what’s a risk? What is a risk? When six years ago, I thought I was done with professional wrestling. I thought I would never take another risk again. I thought I was gonna live a safe life, going to a construction site everyday to put food on the table for my family.

And through the grace of god or whatever you may believe, I was given an opportunity to come back to this business that I love. And I have scraped, and I have clawed, and I have taken every single risk I could along the way for every opportunity to be standing where I am, right now. The number one contender for the World Championship. I will take risk all day long. There is one risk, one risk I’m not willing to take, I will not risk sending a message to my sons at home that they have a dream, they do anything but chase it with everything they have. So my boys could watch me this Saturday night challenge for that World Championship and bring it home, because every risk yields the biggest rewards.

Christian Cage: So here we are, just two days away from Bound For Glory. Now, Josh, I understand the enormity of this moment. I have been in this moment, I have been in this spot many times before. I understand what it’s like to be on the biggest stage because I have been on the biggest stages in this industry. I wrestled for and won world championships. I have been in legendary matches that PPV’s are named after. I understand what it’s like to be in this moment. But, Josh, I’m gonna let you in on a little secret, what it comes down to is pressure and how you deal with it.

If you could keep your emotions in check and deal with that pressure, because, you know, pressure, pressure is a funny fickle thing, Josh. Some people, they crack under pressure, they break and they fade into oblivion, while others like me thrive under pressure and win world championships. Now, Josh, for as talented as you are, for as how hungry as you are, and believe or not, for as much as I respect you, you haven’t done anything over these last few weeks that makes me think you have it in you.

Josh Alexander: Christian, I hear your criticisms and it sounds all too familiar. You think I can’t handle the pressure. I have critics, I’ve heard what they’ve said over the years. He’s just a tag team guy, someone who isn’t capable of rising to the occasion, does this all sound familiar? Because it put a chip on my shoulder, a mile wide. Just like Christian Cage had a chip on his shoulder in 2005, when he came to IMPACT Wrestling in the first place, am I right? See, you had something to prove back then. You wanted to prove that you could be a main eventer, a world champion. That’s the shoes I’m standing in, right now, so it’s all too familiar.

You want to talk about how you came back to this business to help the next generation. As long as you’re cashing a check from a billionaire that owns a different company, you will never be the face of IMPACT Wrestling. You want to talk about handling the pressure. Understand this, at Bound For Glory, I bring that IMPACT Wrestling World Championship home where it belongs. And I’m gonna slam that forbidden door in your face and send shockwaves through this whole business, to let everybody know, that if they dare step through it, the man standing on the other side, The Walking Weapon, The IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, the best wrestler in the world will be standing there waiting for them.

Christian Cage: Josh, you’re not even the best wrestler from Canada. In fact, you’re not the best wrestler standing in this ring, right now. I am the best wrestler in the world. The IMPACT World Champion. And after Bound For Glory, in two days, nothing changes, hashtag, #AndStill.

Josh Alexander: You think that pissing me off is gonna work in your advantage, Christian? Well, let’s see how that turns out.

Cage and Alexander gets into a massive pull apart brawl to close the show.

Checkout Episode 280 of The Hoots Podcast