On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena on December 1. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
