IMPACT Wrestling Results 2/10/22

Charles F Dodge City Center

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

@Walking_Weapon is "done with the process" and @ScottDAmore just removed him from #TeamIMPACT vs #TeamHonorNoMore at No Surrender and sent him home!

First Match: Josh Alexander vs. Big Kon

Kon kicks Alexander in the gut. Kon with clubbing blows to Alexander’s back. Kon repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Kon sends Alexander to the corner. Alexander side steps Kon into the turnbuckles. Alexander makes Kon tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Submission

Second Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Santana Garrett For The ROH Women’s World Champion

Garrett with a waist lock go-behind. Garrett applies a wrist lock. Purrazzo breaks the grip. Purrazzo the backslide cover for a two count. Purrazzo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Garrett with an arm-drag takeover. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Purrazzo refuses to shake Garrett’s hand. Garrett with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Purrazzo launches Garrett over the top rope. Garrett with a forearm smash. Purrazzo blocks a boot from Garrett. Purrazzo makes Garrett do a split on the ring apron. Purrazzo dropkicks Garrett off the apron. Purrazzo has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Garrett’s chest. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo puts her knee on the left shoulder of Garrett. Purrazzo works on her joint manipulation game.

Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Garrett relied heavily on the arm-drags. Garrett decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Garrett kicks Purrazzo in the face. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from Garrett. Garrett with two forearm knockdowns. Garrett kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Garrett sends Purrazzo to the corner. Garrett with a Cartwheel Back Elbow Smash. Garrett with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Garrett applies The Last Chancery. Purrazzo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo decks Garrett with a back elbow smash. Purrazzo nails Garrett with The Pump Kick. Garrett SuperKicks Purrazzo. Purrazzo drops Garrett with The Flatliner. Purrazzo applies The Koji Clutch. Garrett rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Purrazzo kicks Garrett in the gut. Garrett denies The PileDriver. Garrett goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Purrazzo holds onto the ropes. Garrett rocks Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo connects with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Pinfall

Third Match: Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

Tasha Steelz joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Mickie brings Green down to the mat for a one count. Mickie grabs a side wrist lock. Green rolls Mickie over for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Green applies a side headlock. Mickie with elbows into the midsection of Green. Mickie whips Green across the ring. Green holds onto the ropes. Mickie slides under Green. Mickie gets distracted by Steelz. Green with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Green rolls Mickie back into the ring. Mickie with a quick rollup for a two count.

Mickie with a straight right hand. Short-Arm Reversal by Green. Green decks Mickie with a back elbow smash. Mickie hits The Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Mickie dives over Green. Mickie denies The I’m Prettier. Mickie kicks Green in the gut. Mickie goes for The Mick DDT, but Green counters with The Cutter. Steelz starts throwing a hissy fit at ringside. Green ascends to the top turnbuckle. Steelz flings the trash can into the ring. Evans knocks Green off the ring apron which causes the disqualification. After the match, Mickie checks on Green as Steelz and Evans head towards the backstage area.

Winner: Chelsea Green via Disqualification

.@MeanGiaMiller caught up with @TheMattCardona in the back and he had A LOT to say!@TheMattCardona goes one on one with @JordynneGrace in a Digital Media Championship rematch at No Surrender! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9qefH7aIDP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022

Fourth Match: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/Honor No More vs. Rich Swann & Rhino w/Eddie Edwards & Chris Sabin

Maria Kanellis joins the commentary team for this match. Matt Taven and Rich Swann will start things off. Taven kicks Swann in the gut. Taven applies a side headlock. Swann whips Taven across the ring. Taven drops Swann with a shoulder tackle. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Swann reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven dives over Swann. Taven slides under Swann. Taven dropkicks Swann. Taven with a knife edge chop. Taven whips Swann across the ring. Swann holds onto the ropes. Leapfrog Exchange. Swann cartwheels over Taven. Swann dropkicks Taven. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann gets distracted by Vincent. Sabin pulls Vincent off the apron. That leads us to a huge standoff on the outside. The referee has ejected Honor No More from the ringside area.

Bennett attacks Swann from behind. Taven with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Taven olls Swann back into the ring. Taven hooks the outside leg for a two count. Taven tags in Bennett. Honor No More has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Swann is displaying his fighting spirit. Taven SuperKicks Swann. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Taven with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Taven tags in Bennett. Taven sends Swann to the corner. Swann with Two Desperation Boots. Bennett catches Swann in mid-air. Bennett with The Death Valley Driver. Taven with a Running Knee Strike. Bennett hooks both legs for a two count. Bennett drills Swann with The BrainBuster for a two count. Bennett knocks Rhino off the ring apron. Bennett tags in Taven.

Short-Arm Reversal by Swann. Swann with a straight right hand. Taven kicks Swann in the gut. Swann reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven rolls under a clothesline from Swann. Swann dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann applies a waist lock. Swann with a Back Body Drop. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Bennett. The referee needs to get Bennett out of the ring. Taven applies The Ankle Lock. Swann delivers another Enzuigiri. Swann tags in Rhino. Rhino with a shoulder tackle. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino clotheslines Bennett. Rhino with a Mini GORE. Rhino side steps Benett into Taven. Rhino with a Western Lariat. Rhino plays to the crowd. Rhino prepares for The GORE. Maria throws powder into Rhino’s eyes behind the referee’s back. Taven connects with The Climax to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More gangs up on Rhino and Swann. Steve Maclin storms into the ring to make the save. Rhino plants Bennett with The GORE.

Winner: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT No Surrender 2022 Match Card

– Moose (c) vs. William Morrissey For The IMPACT World Championship

– Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Team IMPACT vs. Honor No More w/Maria Kanellis In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

– Matt Cardona (c) vs. Jordynne Grace For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

– JONAH vs. Black Taurus

– Jay White vs. Eric Young

– The Good Brothers (c) vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Fifth Match: William Morrissey vs. Brian Myers w/The Learning Tree In A No Disqualification Match

Morrissey attacks The Learning Tree before the bell rings. Morrissey punches Myers. Morrissey with clubbing blows to Myers back. Morrissey with Two Big Biel Throws. Dice runs interference. VSK with a Pump Knee Strike. Myers drops Morrissey with The Roster Cut. Myers tells the Learning Tree to get the tables. Myers applies a front face lock. Morrissey with a Big Boot that sends Dice crashing through the table on the floor. Myers and VSK gangs up on Morrissey. Myers slams Morrissey’s head on the ring apron. Myers is raining down haymakers. Morrissey with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Morrissey Chokeslams VSK through the other table that’s placed against the ring apron.

Morrissey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Morrissey stomps on Myers back. Morrissey attacks Myers with a caution sign. Myers crawls under the ring. Myers whips Morrissey with a kendo stick. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ramp way. Myers rolls Morrissey back into the ring. Myers goes into the cover for a one count. Myers with multiple kendo stick shots. Myers with The Kendo Stick Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Myers denies The Chokeslam. Myers retreats to the outside. Myers cracks Morrissey with the trash can lid. Myers duct tapes the left wrist of Morrissey to the middle rope. Myers talks smack to Morrissey. Myers tees off on Morrissey with the kendo stick. Myers flings two trash cans into the ring.

Myers now attacks Morrissey with the trash can. Myers is playing mind games with Morrissey. Myers delivers The Coast to Coast Dropkick. Myers frees Morrissey from the middle rope. Myers hooks the outside leg for a two count. Morrissey drops Myers with The Roster Cut. Morrissey drives Myers back first into the turnbuckles. Morrissey with Three Stinger Splashes. Morrisey with The Big Boot. Morrissey is fired up. Morrissey blasts Myers with the kendo stick. Morrissey PowerBombs Myers. Morrissey spills thousands of thumbtacks on the canvas. Morrissey connects with Two PowerBombs into the thumbtacks to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose attacks Morrissey from behind. Moose is raining down haymakers. Moose starts choking Morrissey with a steel chair. Moose wraps the chair around Morrissey’s neck. Moose with a series of home run shots to close the show.

Winner: William Morrissey via Pinfall

