IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/4/22

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Louisville, Kentucky

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary w/Taya Valkyrie & Jessica Havok

Rosemary is playing mind games with Purrazzo. Purrazzo with forearm shivers. Rosemary grabs Purrazzo by her throat. Standing Switch Exchange. Test Of Strength. Rosemary with three corner clotheslines. Rosemary with the irish whip. Rosemary starts biting Purrazzo’s forehead. Rosemary with a Running Bulldog. Purrazzo regroups on the ring apron. Purrazzo slams Rosemary’s head on the top rope. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Purrazzo hyperextends the left shoulder of Rosemary. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Rosemary’s back. Purrazzo wraps the left arm of Rosemary around the middle rope. Purrazzo continues to target the left wrist of Rosemary. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a one count. Purrazzo maintains wrist control. Purrazzo stomps on the left elbow of Rosemary for a two count. Purrazzo with two forearm smashes.

Purrazzo sends Rosemary to the corner. Rosemary decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary ascends to the top turnbuckle. Purrazzo slaps Rosemary in the face. Purrazzo with The Iconoclasm for a two count. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Purrazzo goes for The Pump Kick, but Rosemary counters with a single leg dropkick. Purrazzo kicks Rosemary in the face. Rosemary with two clotheslines. Rosemary hits The SlingBlade. Purrazzo side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Rosemary blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Rosemary with a sliding forearm smash for a two count. Rosemary goes for The Spear, but Purrazzo counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Rosemary rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Rosemary kicks Purrazzo out of the ring. Purrazzo talks smack to Havok. Valkyrie is trying to calm down Havok. Rosemary connects with The Spear, but the referee is distracted by Havok. Purrazzo rolls Rosemary over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo via Pinfall

Second Match: Brian Myers (c) vs. Black Taurus w/Crazzy Steve For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Myers hides behind the ropes after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taurus outpowers Myers. Myers signals for the test of strength. Myers kicks Taurus in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. Myers whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus drops Myers with a shoulder tackle. Myers regroups on the outside. Taurus rolls Myers back into the ring. Myers slams Taurus head on the top rope. Myers repeatedly stomps on Taurus’ chest. Mayers with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Myers stomps on Taurus’ face. Myers with an elbow drop. Myers poses for the crowd. Myes continues to stomp on Taurus’ chest. Myers with a straight right hand. Myers whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus slips over Myers’ back. Taurus with a running shoulder tackle. Taurus scores the elbow knockdown. Taurus dropkicks Myers. Taurus pops back on his feet. Taurus clotheslines Myers over the top rope. Taurus lands The SomerSault Plancha. Myers regains control of the match during the commercial break. Following a snap mare takeover, Myers applies a rear chin lock.

Taurus with elbows into the midsection of Myers. Taurus decks Myers with a JawBreaker. Myers sweeps out the legs of Taurus. Myers is raining down haymakers. Myers with a knee drop. Myers stomps on the midsection of Taurus. Taurus shoves Myers. Myers kicks Taurus in the gut. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Myers sends Taurus to the corner. Taurus dropkicks Myers into the middle turnbuckle pad. Taurus with The Tiger Feint Kick. Taurus delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Taurus punches Myers in the back. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Taurus. Myers hits The Implant DDT for a two count. Myers prepares for The Roster Cut. Taurus Spears Myers for a two count. Taurus goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Myers counters with an eye poke. Myers uses the bottom rope for leverage to pickup the victory. After the match, Bhupinder Gujjar rolls Myers back into the ring. Steve nails Myers with The Bell Clap. Taurus HeadButts Myers. Gujjar connects with The Gargoyle Spear.

Winner: Still IMPACT Digital Media Champion, Brian Myers via Pinfall

Third Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw

Shaw immediately goes into the ropes after the bell rings. Slamovich with a waist lock go-behind. Slamovich brings Shaw down to the mat. Slamovich grapples around Shaw. Slamovich transitions into a ground and pound attack. Slamovich with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Shaw. Slamovich dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Slamovich drops Shaw with a Spinning Back Fist of her own. Slamovich kicks Shaw in the chest. Shaw decks Slamovich with a back elbow smash.

Shaw dives over Slamovich. Shaw avoids the low dropkick. Shaw with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Slamovich is pissed. Slamovich with clubbing mid-kicks. Slamovich slams Shaw’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Slamovich sends Shaw to the corner. Shaw goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Slamovich ducks out of the way. Slamovich with a Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Slamovich tugs on Shaw’s hair. Slamovich rocks Shaw with a forearm smash. Slamovich connects with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Violent By Design

Alex Shelley and Cody Deaner will start things off. Doering immediately attacks Shelley from behind. Deaner knocks Sabin off the ring apron. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Shelley’s back. Double Irish Whip. Shelley with two desperation boots. Sabin with The Missile Dropkick. Deaner punches Sabin in the back. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin drops Deaner with a Cutter. Deaner launches Sabin over the top rope. Shelley with a corner clothesline. Sabin blasts Doering with The PK. Shelley drives his knee into the midsection of Deaner. Flatliner/Missile Dropkick Combination for a two count. Shelley kicks Deaner in the chest. Deaner sends Shelley to the corner. Shelley decks Deaner with a back elbow smash. Doering attacks Shelley behind the referee’s back. Deaner with a Tornado Knee Smash. Deaner clotheslines Shelley for a two count. Deaner uses the middle rope as a weapon. Deaner tags in Doering. Double Boot. Doering bodyslams Shelley. Doering with a Rebound Elbow Drop. Sabin breaks up the pin attempt. Doering tags in Deaner.

Deaner puts Shelley’s head under the middle turnbuckle pad. Deaner with a Corner Dropkick. Deaner with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Deaner tags in Doering. Deaner whips Shelley across the ring. Deaner with a gut punch. Deaner with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Doering follows that with another elbow drop for a two count. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner dumps Shelley ribs first on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner drives his knee into the ribs of Shelley. Deaner goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Shelley ducks out of the way. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Sabin dropkicks Doering off the apron. Sabin kicks Deaner in the face. Sabin scores two forearm knockdowns. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Deaner reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Sabin with a Desperation Boot. Sabin with a Running Enzuigiri.

Deaner denies The Cradle Shock. MCMG with Two Rolling Elbows. SuperKick/Lariat Combination. Assisted Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Shelley delivers his combination offense to Doering. Doering drops Shelley with a shoulder tackle. The referee tells Doering to get out of the ring. Double SuperKick. Doering with a double clothesline. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri that sends Doering tumbling to the floor. Shelley with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Shelley with a shoulder block. Shelley slams Deaner’s head on the rope. Shelley goes for a Slingshot Splash, but Deaner gets his knees up in the air. Shelley denies The Deaner DDT. Sabin connects with the jackknife hold to pickup the victory. After the match. Violent By Design attacks MCMG with The VBD Flag. Kushida storms into the ring to even the odds. Eric Young attacks Kushida from behind. Young plants Kushida with The PileDriver.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Sami Callihan vs. Raj Singh

Callihan tells Singh to bring it. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Callihan with three palm strikes. Singh drives his knee into the midsection of Callihan. Singh with a knee lift. Singh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Singh follows that with a low dropkick for a one count. Callihan side steps Singh into the turnbuckles. Callihan with a chop/jab combination. Callihan with a corner clothesline. Callihan with a short-arm lariat. Callihan connects with The Cactus Driver #97.

Callihan makes Singh tap out to The Crossface Chicken Wing. After the match, Callihan calls out Moose and Steve Maclin. Callihan avoids The Spear. Callihan tees off on Maclin. Callihan rakes the eyes of Maclin. Callihan denies The Uranage Slam. Callihan whips Moose into Maclin. Callihan goes for The Cactus Driver #97, but Maclin counters with a low blow. Moose Spears Callihan. Maclin plants Callihan with The Double Underhook DDT.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Submission

Updated IMPACT Emergence 2022 Match Card

– Bullet Club vs. Honor No More. If Bullet Club Wins, Honor No More Will Disband

– Mike Bailey (c) vs. Jack Evans For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

– Chris Sabin & Kushida vs. Violent By Design

– Bandido vs. Rey Horus

– Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

– Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

– Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mia Yim For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Josh Alexander (c) vs. Alex Shelley For The IMPACT World Championship

Sixth Match: PCO w/Vincent vs. DOC Gallows w/Karl Anderson In A Derby City Street Fight

Gallows start things off with a thumb to the eye after the bell rings. Gallows sends PCO tumbling to the floor. Gallows pulls PCO down to the rampway. PCO sends Gallows face first into the steel ring post. PCO punches Gallows in the back. PCO slams Gallows head on the steel ring steps. PCO with a Vertical Suplex on the rampway. PCO sets up a chair contraption. PCO rolls Gallows back into the ring. Gallows kicks PCO into the chair contraption. Gallows poses for the crowd. Gallows has complete control of the match during the commercial break. PCO flings multiple weapons at Gallows. Uppercut Exchange. PCO and Gallows are throwing chairs at each other. Gallows with a vicious chair shot across the back of PCO. PCO sets up another chair contraption in the corner. PCO ascends to the top turnbuckle.

Gallows throws PCO into the chair contraption for a two count. Gallows uppercuts PCO. Gallows throws a chair into PCO’s fce. PCO grabs Gallows by his throat. PCO Chokeslams Gallows through a table on the floor. PCO starts cutting up the ring canvas and padding. PCO repeatedly Gallows with the trash can. Gallows with a steel chain punch. Gallows hits The Gallows Pole on the exposed boards for a two count. PCO pulls out a drum set from under the ring. PCO drives Gallows face first through the bass drum. PCO with clubbing blows to Gallows chest. Gallows has PCO perched on the top turnbuckle. Gallows Chokeslams PCO through the ring boards. PCO gets back on his feet at the count of nine. Haymaker Exchange. PCO with a Running Lariat. PCO ducks a clothesline from Gallows. PCO punches Gallows in the back. PCO drops Gallows with The Reverse DDT. PCO puts thumb tacks inside his glove. PCO connects with The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: PCO via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 321 of The Hoots Podcast