PWInsider.com reported the following the planned lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV:

-Ultimate X: X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. New Japan’s Alex Zayne vs. the returning Andrew Everett.

-Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Influence vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary.

-Sami Callihan vs. Moose – Monsters Ball.

-Honor No More vs. Kazarian & The Motor City Machineguns & Nick Aldis & a fifth opponent to be announced.

-Queen of the Mountain: Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs.Chelsea Green with Mickie James as Special Enforcer.

-Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers.

-Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young.

Fightful Select reports that fans should expect multiple surprises on the show.